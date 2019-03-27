BNM loosens policies to mitigate forex risks

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has announced further liberalisation in the foreign exchange administration framework aimed at providing greater hedging flexibility for residents to better manage their foreign exchange risks.

Firstly, residents can now hedge their foreign currency obligations for longer tenure as the flexibility has been extended from six months to 12 months effective immediately, according to governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

Foreign currency obligations include current account obligations such as import of goods and services as well as distribution of profits, dividends and interests payable; and loan repayments.

Residents may also obtain approval from BNM to hedge their foreign currency obligations beyond 12 months.

Secondly, effective May 2, 2019, SMEs with net import obligations can receive payment in foreign currency from resident importers. Resident exporters can make payment in foreign currency to resident SMEs (net importers) for settlement of domestic trade in goods and services upon one-off registration with respective banks. This allows SMEs which are net importers to achieve “natural hedge”, thus minimising forex risks.

In late 2016, BNM announced that exporters holding earnings in foreign currency, would need to convert as much as 75% of it to ringgit. It was one of several other measures announced to support the falling ringgit.

On the ringgit, Nor Shamsiah said BNM is comfortable with the currency’s current levels.

“When we look at where the ringgit is, we’re moving in line with other regional currencies. There’s no misalignment,” she said, adding that the currency’s volatility has been low.

“We’ve developed our financial markets to a point where we are now able to mitigate large flows of capital and the ringgit flexibility is one sort of strength of our economy.”

Meanwhile, BNM will study the introduction of cash transaction limit and a public consultation will be undertaken in the second or third quarter of the year.

Nor Shamsiah said the central bank will also be coming out with the licensing requirements for virtual banks by year-end.

“We’ve had some interest, some discussions with a few banks that have established virtual banks overseas but these are at preliminary stage.”