BNM maintains key interest rate at 3.25%

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has decided to keep the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3.25% at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

“At the current level of the OPR, the degree of monetary accommodativeness is consistent with the intended policy stance. The MPC will continue to monitor and assess the balance of risks surrounding the outlook for domestic growth and inflation,” the central bank said in a statement today.

BNM said the latest indicators point towards sustained economic expansion in the country and domestic demand will remain the key river of growth for 2019.

“Private consumption will continue to be underpinned by stable employment and wage growth, while private investment will be supported by on-going multi-year projects in both export- and domestic-oriented industries.”

The central bank expects inflation to average moderately higher this year, but the impact of the consumption tax policy on headline inflation will start to lapse towards the end of the year.

“However, the trajectory of headline inflation will be dependent on global oil prices. Underlying inflation is expected to remain contained in the absence of strong demand pressures.”

BNM said the domestic economy maintains its underlying fundamental strength, with steady economic growth, low unemployment and surplus in the current account of the balance of payments.

“BNM’s monetary operations will continue to ensure sufficient liquidity to support the orderly functioning of money and foreign exchange markets and intermediation activity.”