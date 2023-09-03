BNM maintains OPR at 2.75%

KUALA LUMPUR: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has decided to maintain the overnight policy rate (OPR) at 2.75 per cent at its meeting today.

The MPC said that in the global economy, there were some positive developments with the reopening of China’s economy and better-than-expected growth outturns in major economies, supported by resilient domestic demand.

Nevertheless, the global economy continues to be weighed down by elevated cost pressures and higher interest rates.

Headline inflation moderated slightly from high levels in recent months, but core inflation remained above historical averages.

“Some central banks are expected to continue raising interest rates to manage inflationary pressures. This will continue to pose headwinds to the global growth outlook.

“The growth outlook remains subject to downside risks, mainly from an escalation of geopolitical tensions, higher-than-anticipated inflation outturns, and a sharp tightening in financial market conditions,” it said in a statement.

The central bank said Malaysia’s economy expanded strongly by 8.7 per cent in 2022, driven by the recovery in private and public sector spending following the full reopening of the economy.

After the strong performance in 2022, it said the economy is expected to moderate in 2023 amid a slower global economy.

“Growth will remain driven by domestic demand. Household spending will be underpinned by sustained improvements in employment and income prospects,” the MPC said, adding that tourist arrivals are expected to continue rising, further lifting tourism-related activities.

Meanwhile, it noted that the continued progress of multi-year infrastructure projects would support investment activity.

The implementation of projects from the recently re-tabled Budget 2023 would provide upside risks to the domestic growth outlook, it said.

The MPC said downside risks continue to stem mainly from global developments, including weaker-than-expected growth outturns or much tighter and more volatile global financial conditions.

“Headline and core inflation are expected to moderate over the course of 2023, but will continue to be elevated amid lingering demand and cost factors.

“The extent of upward pressures to inflation will remain partly contained by existing price controls and fuel subsidies, and the remaining spare capacity in the economy,” it said.

The MPC further said that the balance of risk to the inflation outlook is tilted to the upside and continues to be highly subject to any changes to domestic policy on subsidies and price controls, as well as global commodity price developments.

It stressed that at the current OPR level, the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic growth.

“The MPC would continue to assess the impact of the cumulative OPR adjustments, given the lag effects of monetary policy on the economy.

“The MPC remains vigilant to cost factors, including those arising from financial market developments that could affect the inflation outlook,” it said.

The statement said that further normalisation to the degree of monetary policy accommodation would be informed by the evolving conditions and their implications for the domestic inflation and growth outlook.

The MPC said it would continue to calibrate the monetary policy settings that balance the risks to domestic inflation and sustainable growth. - Bernama