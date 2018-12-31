BNM: Non-resident portfolio outflows continue in November

PETALING JAYA: The domestic financial markets continued to record non-resident portfolio outflows in November, due mainly to uncertainties surrounding external developments, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“The ringgit depreciated by 0.1% amid non-resident portfolio outflows. The outflows were driven mainly by risk-off investor sentiments due to concerns over escalating global trade tensions and expectations over future US interest rate hikes,” the central bank said in its Monthly Highlights November 2018.

The FBM KLCI declined 1.7% n November due to non-resident outflows of RM00 million s investors remained cautious amid continued volatility in global equity markets and the decline in crude oil prices.

The five-year Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) yield remained stable amid non-resident outflows of RM5.4 billion, increasing slightly by 7.3 basis points.

“The impact of outflows remained contained due to active buying by domestic institutional investors,” BNM noted.

Meanwhile, the central bank highlighted that the banking system asset quality remains sound with unchanged net impaired loans ratio f 0.9%.

“Banks continued to maintain sufficient buffers against potential credit losses with total provisions to total loans ratio sustained at 1.5%.”

BNM said net financing growth increased slightly to 7.3% in November on the back of higher growth in outstanding banking system loans of 6.2%.

“Business financing remained strong, with a higher outstanding loan growth of 6.3% (October: 5.6%), driven mainly by the wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotels; construction; and manufacturing sectors. Growth in outstanding corporate bonds remained healthy at 10.5% (October: 10.2%).”

However, growth in household loans moderated slightly to 5.7% in November versus 5.9% in October.