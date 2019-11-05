BNM retains OPR at 3%

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has maintained the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3% at its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting today.

The central bank said in a statement that the MPC will continue to assess the balance of risks to domestic growth and inflation, to ensure that the monetary policy stance remains conducive to sustainable growth amid price stability.

“At the current level of the OPR, the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic activity.”

BNM expects Malaysia’s economic growth to be within projections in 2019 and the pace sustained going into 2020.

“This projection remains subject to downside risks, mainly stemming from uncertainties in global economic and financial conditions as well as weakness in commodity-related sectors.”