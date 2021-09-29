BNM: Rise in aid uptake not solely due to distress

PETALING JAYA: The share of household loan accounts and exposures under repayment assistance rose sharply to 25.4% and 30% of total household accounts and loan exposures respectively, as at end-July 2021 according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), as applications for the latest moratorium peaked in the first half of July, with weekly applications declining steeply thereafter.

“Borrowers who opted for the latest assistance packages were spread across all income groups. This, coupled with the more flexible eligibility criteria for assistance, suggests that the recent rise in accounts under repayment assistance is not solely driven by borrowers in distress,“ BNM said in its Financial Stability Review – First Half 2021 released today.

Recent surveys by the central bank and anecdotal evidence indicate that about a third of borrowers that applied for repayment assistance are partly using it to build up precautionary buffers, and to a lesser extent, for investments in the equity market. These borrowers are expected to have less difficulty in resuming their repayments when the current repayment assistance ends.

“The share of accounts associated with temporarily distressed borrowers under a repayment assistance plan is also expected to shrink over time as economic conditions improve, as observed between February and May this year. Potential credit losses that may materialise are assessed to be adequately covered by bank’s loan loss provisions.”

As at end-June 2021, 12.8% of household loan accounts, or 16% of outstanding household loan exposures were under a repayment assistance plan (December 2020: 8.9% and 11.1%, respectively). Borrowers earning less than RM5,000 monthly formed two-thirds of these loan accounts. While access to repayment assistance is helping to temporarily support borrowers’ debt-servicing capacity, a more entrenched economic recovery remains key to restoring the longer-term financial health of borrowers. Some early positive signs of this were observed, as the total share of household accounts under repayment assistance began to fall between February (11.5%) and May (10.6%), just before the FMCO was imposed.

Additionally, there was a marked shift towards reduced instalment plans, as some borrowers who previously opted for a loan moratorium regained capacity to partially service their debts. The share of household loans classified by banks in Stage 2 (loans that exhibit a significant increase in credit risk under MFRS 9) was correspondingly lower at 6.9% (December 2020: 7.3%).

“While the transition to more targeted repayment assistance during this period has not been accompanied by a significant deterioration in household asset quality, renewed lockdown measures followed by a further expansion of repayment assistance by banks in June and July to maintain support for borrowers continue to mask the true extent of potential impairments going forward,“ said BNM.