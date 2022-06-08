BNM’s international reserves at US$112.8 bln as at May 31

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$112.8 billion as at May 31, 2022.

The central bank, in a statement today, said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.7 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.1 times of the total short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves, which stood at US$100.3 billion as at May 31, as well as the International Monetary Fund reserve position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (US$6.0 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.7 billion). — Bernama