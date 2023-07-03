BNM’s international reserves at US$114.3b as at Feb 28, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$114.3 billion (US$1=RM4.47) as at Feb 28, 2023.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.0 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.0 time of the total short-term external debt.

In a statement today, the central bank said the main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$102.2 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$5.7 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.7 billion).

Meanwhile, total assets stood at RM614.91 billion, comprising gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs (RM501.63 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM12.82 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM1.06 billion), loans and advances (RM23.71 billion), land and buildings (RM4.14 billion) and other assets (RM71.56 billion).

BNM added that capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM155.52 billion), currency in circulation (RM159.54 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM213.18 billion), federal government deposits (RM10.02 billion), other deposits (RM37.45 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM6.7 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM28.21 billion) and other liabilities (RM4.17 billion). - Bernama