BNM’s international reserves at US$114.4b as of April 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$114.4 billion as at April 15, 2022.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance six months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement yesterday.

The main components of the international reserves are foreign currency reserves, which stood at US$101.2 billion as at April 15, as well as the International Monetary Fund reserve position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (US$6 billion), gold (US$2.4 billion), and other reserve assets (US$3.4 billion).

Previously, BNM announced that its international reserves totalled US$115.2 billion as at mid-March 2022. - Bernama