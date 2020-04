PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia’s international reserves amounted to US$101.7 billion (RM442.39 billion) as at March 31, 2020, a 1.2% decline from US$103 billion recorded as at March 13.

The central bank explained that the reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes.

It stated the reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.7 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt.