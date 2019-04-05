BNM, SEA central banks to promote local currency settlement

PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Bank Indonesia, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Bank of Thailand today signed three pairs of bilateral Letters of Intent (LOIs) on local currency settlement framework.

The three LOIs represent the mutual interests in the potential establishment of local currency settlement frameworks between the respective countries of the four central banks, the banks said in a joint statement today.

Bank Indonesia and Bank of Thailand have likewise agreed to start exploring the possibility of expanding the scope of their existing local currency settlement framework.

The use of local currencies in settlement of trade and other areas intends to reduce transaction costs and foreign exchange risks particularly amidst the current volatility faced by currencies in advanced economies.

Moreover, the wider use of local currencies in the Asean Economic Community enhances economic and financial integration, as well as spurs further development of the foreign exchange and financial markets, within the region.

“The progress towards greater financial integration in the region is a welcome development as we witness the expansion of similar arrangements that were launched in 2017 namely, the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) concluded between Bank Indonesia and BNM, and between Bank Indonesia and Bank of Thailand,” it added.