BNM sees moderate economic growth of 4.3%-4.8% in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Given the persistent external headwinds such as US-China trade spat and Brexit deadlock, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) sees more downside risks in the domestic economy, forecasting a growth of 4.3% to 4.8% for 2019.

This is lower than the government’s earlier projection of 4.9% during the tabling of Budget 2019. Last year, the economy grew 4.7%.

At a media briefing today in conjunction with the release of BNM Annual Report 2018, the central bank’s governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said domestic demand will remain the anchor of growth on the back of continued expansion in private sector activity.

However, private consumption growth is expected to moderate to 6.6% this year, while private investment growth is estimated to register a stronger growth of 4.9%.

Public consumption is projected to expand at a moderate pace of 1.2% and public investment is estimated to decline 7.1%.

On the supply side, all economic sectors will continue to grow in 2019 with the services and manufacturing being the key contributors.

Nor Shamsiah opined that the global economy will not fall into a recession and the external growth will continue to support Malaysia’s exports growth, which is estimated to expand 3.4% this year compared with 6.8% in 2018.

The current account balance is projected to remain in surplus, albeit narrowing to 1.5% to 2.5% of gross national income.

Headline inflation is expected to be broadly stable, with a projected annual average of 0.7% to 1.7% in 2019.