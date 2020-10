PETALING JAYA: Bank Negara Malaysia has said it will soon be finalising a “Climate Change and Principles-based Taxonomy” to provide a common language to categorise economic activities based on their impact on climate change.

It is also intended to facilitate financial flows to activities that support the transition to a lower carbon economy.

In her keynote address at the World Bank Sustainable and Inclusive Finance forum yesterday, BNM governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said it will also be important for external stakeholders to hold financial institutions to account for their climate risk commitments.

“We also actively engage with the relevant government ministries and agencies to align financial sector and national climate strategies, and address barriers to green financing and investments,” she said.