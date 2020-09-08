Boeing records first 737 MAX order in 2020, cancellations rise

BENGALURU/CHICAGO: Boeing Co secured its first 737 MAX order in 2020, while also recording more cancellations as customers continued to ditch orders for the grounded MAX jets, monthly data showed today.

Boeing said it lost another 17 orders for the 737 MAX jet in August, bringing the total number of canceled orders, including those where buyers converted the MAX to a different model, to 445 for this year.

Boeing delivered 13 aircraft in August, down from 18 planes a year earlier and up from four in July.

The plane maker's first MAX order this year was from Poland's Enter Air, for two 737-8 aircraft with an option for two more jets.

Enter Air said it had reached a deal with Boeing to address the impact from the 737 MAX groundings, and would defer the deliveries of MAX airplanes it previously ordered following weak demand for air travel.

Boeing also booked 3 MAX orders from unidentified customers.

Fresh cancellations last month include nine from Aercap Holdings, two each from Aviation Capital Group and Iceland Air, one from General Electric Capital's Aviation Services and three from unidentified customers.

Deliveries in the first eight months of the year sank by 68.5% to just 87 planes.

The US plane maker, already battling with the grounding of its once best-selling 737 MAX jets, has been further hurt by the coronavirus crisis, which has sapped demand for new Boeing jets. Boeing delivered a record 806 aircraft in 2018, before the 737 MAX crisis.

Brokerage Jefferies said last month it expects Boeing to deliver 138 aircraft in 2020, down from 380 last year.

In another development, the US aviation authority is investigating manufacturing flaws in the Boeing 787 after the company reported that certain plane parts did not conform to its production standards.

Boeing determined that eight planes affected by the issue needed to be inspected and repaired before they could be returned to service.

"We immediately contacted the airlines that operate the eight affected planes to notify them of the situation, and the airplanes have been temporarily removed from service until they can be repaired," the US aviation giant said on Monday in a statement.

"The rest of the in-service fleet has been determined to meet limit load capability, and we are inspecting production airplanes to ensure any issues are addressed prior to delivery," Boeing added.

According to an internal Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) memo seen by The Wall Street Journal, the regulator could be looking at quality control errors that may have potentially lasted for 10 years.

The investigation could lead to enhanced inspections of hundreds of planes, the Journal reported on Monday.

"It is too early to speculate about the nature or extent of any proposed Airworthiness Directives that might arise from the agency's investigation," the FAA told AFP.

Boeing identified two issues with the manufacture of the join in a portion of the fuselage in some 787s that, "in combination, result in a condition that does not meet our design standards.

"We notified the FAA and are conducting a thorough review into the root cause," Boeing said.

The Seattle-based plane manufacturer, one of the most important suppliers for the Pentagon, is going through a long rough period.

Appetite for the 787, its latest revolutionary model, has diminished considerably.

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing, often viewed as a symbol of the United States' power, had to turn to the bond market during the spring to raise US$25 billion (RM104 billion) to finance its operations.

The manufacturer claims 17,000 suppliers in the US and 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs. – Reuters, AFP