BOH Plantations CEO in Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen list

PETALING JAYA: BOH Plantations executive chairman and CEO Caroline Russell has made it to Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen list 2020, which spotlights 25 outstanding female leaders in the Asia-Pacific region in its September issue of Forbes Asia.

Russell is the third generation to lead Malaysia’s largest tea producer by output, founded by her grandfather in 1929.

The family-owned business has four plantations spread over 1,200 hectares that annually produce about 4.5 million kilograms of tea — about 70% of Malaysia’s tea output.

Taking the helm as CEO in 2003, Russell has expanded BOH’s range of teas and international sales and was named executive chairman after her father retired last year.

