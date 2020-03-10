BOJ official says ready to take additional steps to stabilise markets

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan will not hesitate to take additional steps if necessary to stabilise markets, which are making “nervous” movements, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

Since issuing an emergency statement last week pledging to stabilise markets, the BOJ has been buying a record 100 billion yen ($969 million) of exchange-traded funds (ETF) whenever it steps into the market - bigger than the previous amount of 70 billion yen.

“We’ll strive to take appropriate action with a close eye on daily market moves,“ Eiji Maeda, the BOJ’s executive director, told parliament. “We of course won’t hesitate to take additional measures if needed, depending on future market developments.” -Reuters