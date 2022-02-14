Boosting trade via Matrade, Medac and SME Bank

DUBAI: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) in collaboration with Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) as well as SME Bank continue to assist Malaysian SMEs for post-pandemic business recovery, which involves the participation of 11 companies from multi-sectors in the Export Acceleration Mission (EAM) to Dubai, United Arab of Emirates (UAE).

Held in conjunction with the World Expo 2020 Dubai, the week-long mission aims to provide opportunities for the SMEs to expand their brands’ presence in the market and establish business partnerships with the UAE and its neighbouring countries, the Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

According to Matrade CEO Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, the strategic collaboration between Matrade, Medac and SME Bank signifies the importance of synergy within the trade ecosystem in strengthening Malaysia’s trade competitiveness as recommended by the National Trade Blueprint (NTBp).

The blueprint outlines a five-year (2021-2025) development strategy and initiatives to enhance Malaysia’s trade competitiveness, specifically in the exports of merchandise. Launched in October 2021 by the prime minister, the blueprint aims to position Malaysia as a dynamic and pre-eminent trading nation through sustainable export development and promotion.

This year, Matrade continues to establish and leverage strategic collaborations with various ministries, agencies, foreign embassies and trade industry associations in implementing export-related programmes to create more opportunities for the business communities.

“Matrade outlines a total of 286 export promotion and exporters development programmes this year for Malaysian companies to brace themselves in weathering the market demands as well as to expand their global footprintst,” said Mohd Mustafa.

With a network of 46 overseas-based offices and five regional offices in Malaysia, Matrade collaborates with both public and private sectors to drive the country’s export growth.