Boston Scientific expands in Penang with new distribution centre

BATU KAWAN: United States medical devices manufacturer Boston Scientific Corp is expanding its operations in Batu Kawan, Penang, by establishing its first global distribution centre in Asia.

Boston Scientific said apart from the setting up of the 11,000-sq-ft distribution centre, the expansion is expected to generate approximately 300 jobs.

Global Supply Chain senior vice-president Paudie O’Connor said the company’s operations in Penang would serve as a distribution warehouse as well as an operational hub including planning, logistics, customer care and equipment service repair.

“Our first facility in Penang was built in 2017, and since then, we have had a great experience as the government is very accommodating, capable talent pool and location-wise, it is the perfect gateway to the region.

“This is why we picked Penang as the location to set up this centre,” he told reporters after the distribution centre’s ceremonial launch here on Nov 14.

O’Connor said besides shipping medical devices within Malaysia and around the world, the new facility would also serve as a hub for Asia-Pacific markets and support ongoing global business continuity and resilience, therefore making Penang the key to the company’s global supply chain network.

He said the team at the new distribution centre would build and deliver seven million units of medical devices this year, spanning from four of Boston Scientific’s divisions, including interventional cardiology, endoscopy, urology and peripheral interventions.

“This expansion builds on our end-to-end supply chain expertise in Penang and reflects our commitment to supply life-changing technology to customers in the Asia-Pacific and across the globe.

“In addition to the investment in this new global distribution centre, we continue to invest in fostering a workplace in Penang where all employees can find opportunities to grow in their careers,” he added.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state is proud to be selected as the location for Boston Scientific’s first global distribution centre in the region, and the expansion has greatly demonstrated Penang’s dynamic and supportive ecosystem.

“Penang enables companies to deepen roots and widen portfolios locally and across Asia. The state, via InvestPenang and other agencies, strives to uphold our competitive edge, which is buoyed by 50 years of excellence, towards greater potential going forward,” he added.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) CEO Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said the unveiling of Boston Scientific’s new distribution facility would strengthen the company’s position as a global services hub in this region.

He said this also reaffirmed Malaysia as a strategic location to support the company’s end-to-end supply chain operations, from managing procurement and sales to the worldwide distribution of highly regulated medical devices. - Bernama