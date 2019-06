PETALING JAYA: Boustead Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd announced that it has accepted a RM95.99 million contract from Malaysia’s Defence Ministry.

According to its filing with the stock exchange, the contract is for refitting works on Malaysian navy vessel KD Terengganu.

A formal contract between the government and the group will be signed at a later date.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to current and future earnings of Boustead group,” it said.