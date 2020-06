PETALING JAYA: Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd (BHIC) swung to the black for the first quarter ended March 31, with a net profit of RM20.38 million, from a net loss of RM4.3 million in the previous corresponding quarter, mainly due to the reversal of expected credit losses of RM18.6 million.

Revenue, derived mainly from the submarine contracts and other defence-related maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) projects, was 21.4% higher at RM44.05 million from RM36.3 million a year before.

The group’s finance costs were higher in the current period as compared with the same corresponding period last year arising from higher outstanding bank borrowing which were previously drawn down to finance working capital in 2019.

Its joint venture companies posted a negative contribution of RM2 million in the cumulative period, as Contraves Advanced Devices Group recorded a lower income arising from lower demand from its customers as a result of Covid-19 and unfavourable foreign exchange translations of RM3.7 million arising from outstanding trade payables.

CEO Sharifuddin Md. Zaini Al-Manaf said the group will continue its pursuit of new markets while looking out for opportunities presented by the Royal Malaysian Navy’s 15to5 Transformation Programme as well as the Defence White Paper released by the Defence Ministry.

BHIC’s joint venture undertaking MRO works on helicopters is performing better and the group is confident in securing aviation contracts from the government.