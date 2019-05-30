Boustead in the red for first quarter

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Holdings Bhd suffered a net loss of RM22.4 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared with a net profit of RM6.10 million a year ago due to deficits recorded by the heavy industries, property and plantation divisions.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group said the heavy industries division posted a deficit of RM32.4 million on the back of weaker results from its operating units while the property division recorded a deficit of RM19 million due to weaker contributions from its various segments.

The plantation division reported a deficit of RM14 million as its bottom line was affected by the significantly lower palm product prices while operating cost fell by RM10 million to RM135.8 million, leading to a loss from operations of RM900,000.

Revenue for the quarter rose 8.97% to RM2.51 billion from RM2.3 billion a year ago as the trading and industrial division reported a slightly higher revenue of RM1.22 billion driven by the increase in oil price.

The pharmaceutical division’s revenue also improved, to RM786.1 million due to higher demand from government and private hospitals in Malaysia and Indonesia while revenue from heavy industries division rose to RM207.6 million on the back of progress achieved for both shipbuilding and ship repair activities.

However, the plantation division recorded a lower revenue of RM134.9 million due to the decline in palm product prices.

The group remains cautiously optimistic on its long-term prospects despite the challenges that persist including the unresolved trade war and global political uncertainties that will weigh on trade and investment activities.

“The diversified nature of the group in six core areas of the Malaysia economy certainly augurs well for the group. This fundamental strength will make the group more resilient to economic shocks,” it said.