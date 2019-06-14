Boustead Plantations CEO retires

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Plantations Bhd today accepted the retirement of its CEO Chow Kok Choy, which will take effect July 31, 2019.

“While the board identifies a suitable candidate to fill the position, in the interim period, Mohamad Azlan Jaafar, the current deputy CEO will take the helm as acting CEO of the company until further notice,” Boustead Plantations said in a stock exchange filing.

Chow, 71, carries with him more than 40 years of experience in the plantation industry. Between 1971 to 1993, he served several estates in the group as estate manager. In 1993, he was appointed as planting advisor of Boustead Estates Agency Sdn Bhd (BEA). In 2001, he was appointed as planting director of BEA and later in 2008 as its director of operations, plantation. He has been managing director of BEA since 2014.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was COO of Boustead Plantations.