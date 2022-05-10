BPAM: Govt of Malaysia top bond issuer overall in Q3’22

KUALA LUMPUR: The government of Malaysia has been named Top Bond Issuer Overall in the third quarter of 2022 (Q3’22), according to the Bond Pricing Agency Malaysia Sdn Bhd (BPAM).

The BPAM Bond League Tables reports for Q3’22 noted that the government issued RM71 billion worth of bonds for the said quarter compared to RM66 billion in Q2’22.

The reports highlighted the Malaysian bond market performance and rankings of key bond market players in the given period.

In a statement on Oct 5, the agency said the government of Malaysia was also named Top Traded Bond Overall at RM204.26 billion.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Trustees Bhd was named Top Bond Trustee Overall (by value) at RM11.73 billion and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd was issued Top Lead Arranger Overall (RM12.88 billion).

“The BPAM Bond League Tables reports are a useful resource for research, marketing, promotion and profiling for all market participants,” BPAM said.

It also said it would continue to release these reports to provide general bond market information to the public. - Bernama