KUALA LUMPUR: In-flight caterer Brahim’s Holdings Bhd (BHB) plans to exit Practice Note 17 (PN17) status as soon as possible, after lapsing into it last week.

Executive chairman Datuk Seri Ibrahim Ahmad said the company would come up with a comprehensive plan, which would include strategic discussions with partners to review its capital and business structure, with the view of complying with Bursa Malaysia’s listing requirements.

“We are not planning to get delisted and are determined to recover from the PN17 status.

“We are in the right business and as a major global halal player, we want to assure all shareholders, customers, suppliers, joint-venture partners and employees, that business at the operations level is unaffected by this status,” he told a press conference today.

Ibrahim said the company would be consulting prospective principal advisers to formulate and submit the regularisation plan within the next three months and make the necessary announcements in due course.

“We are looking at all possible options while working towards improving cost management in other non-trade material operations, including reviewing procurement contracts of suppliers, maintenance and repair,” he said, adding that the company has no plan to liquidate its assets and reduce its staff.