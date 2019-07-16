Brahim’s targets 10% increase in sales during first year online

BANGI: Brahim’s marketing and distribution arm, Dewina Holdings Sdn Bhd is aiming a 10 per cent increase in sales of its meals-ready-to-eat packs during the first year of its venture into e-commerce.

Dewina Holdings Sdn Bhd group managing director, Nur Fatin Ibrahim said with good promotion and great service the company would be able to achieve the 100,000 meal packs selling target.

“Our company started joining the online platform in March this year and to date, the response has been overwhelming with about 35,000 meal packs dispatched during the four-month period, averaging 300 to 500 meal packs per day,“ she told reporters during Brahim’s launching of its online stores at Lazada and Shopee e-commerce platform today.

The launching was held in conjunction with the company’s 31st anniversary.

More than 50 Brahim’s products ranging from meals-ready-to-eat such as rice, porridge and variety of dishes to ready-to-cook sauces and pastes are offered in the online stores.

Included are nine new products --Chicken Rice Porridge, Savoury Rice Porridge, Sambal Sotong, Sambal Daging, Sambal Telor Puyuh, Daging Masak Hitam, Rendang Tok, Bubur Pulut Hitam, and White Rice -- that are not available in the market as it is specifically made for online stores.

In conjunction with the launch, Brahim’s Online Store is offering up to 30 per cent discount on all their products sold at Lazada and Shopee from today until July 23, 2019.

Best selling products include nasi goreng kampung, beriyani kambing, nasi lemak and beriyani ayam.

The company has to date expanded its business in Japan, Jordan, Australia, Europe and the United States of America.

All of Brahim’s products are available in supermarkets and hypermarkets nationwide.