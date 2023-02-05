Brainy Bunch wants to be global brand, targets Nasdaq listing by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Brainy Bunch Sdn Bhd, a Malaysia-based Islamic Montessori education provider, is setting its sights on becoming a global brand by expanding its overseas operations with the aim to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange by 2030.

Its business development director, Syed Muhammad Al Kherid, said with a quarter of the world’s population being Muslim, it aims to tap into this vast market of 1.9 billion people.

“We currently have operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Turkiye, and will soon expand into Bangladesh and Ghana, with plans to venture into western markets like Canada. Our vision is to become the number one Islamic education brand in the world,” he told SunBiz.

Syed Muhammad shared that Brainy Bunch is setting up its first campus in Bangladesh with the aim to launch in July.

“The market demand in Finland, Canada, Pakistan and other countries outside is huge for our education. But for us to enter into the western market, we have to distinguish ourselves from just an Islamic school to a proper excellent school,” he said.

The company’s new slogan will shift from “Success in Both Worlds” to “Personalising Education” to reflect its focus on offering the best education to help children become the best version of themselves.

“Because we want to show that Islamic education is only one of our features. It is one of our strengths, but it is not our defining character. Our Islamic education is among the top tiers. But that’s not all we are about. Come and join us, study with us, and you will become the best version of yourself,” Syed Muhammad said.

Brainy Bunch is set to expand beyond brick-and-mortar campuses and venture into the world of edutech.

“Since many people view us as a brick-and-mortar institution with physical campuses, our vision is to expand beyond that. We plan to open up our education technology segment and move beyond the limitations of physical structures, allowing children to learn valuable skills through the internet.

“Our edutech platform has not yet been launched, but we hope to do so in a year or two, which is why we plan to list on Nasdaq, the tech stock exchange, instead of other stock markets,” he explained.

Despite revenue growth being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Brainy Bunch is optimistic about its future and is looking to beat its 2020 performance.

“Of course, the past Covid years have stalled our company’s revenue growth. But I’m glad to say that our revenue has rebounded, indicating that parents still trust us to deliver the best education for their children. As of 2022, we have returned to our revenue levels of 2019, and this year we are looking to beat our 2020 performance,” he said.

In Malaysia, the education provider is revamping its existing campuses, with plans to enlarge them in capacity as well as increase equipment and facilities.

“We have opened our third international school in Kuala Lumpur where we took over the old International School of Kuala Lumpur building in Taman Melawati,” Syed Muhammad said.

Brainy Bunch is included in Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and Deloitte Malaysia’s Mid-Tier Companies Development Programme, which aims to increase the country’s export value by RM5 billion from 2021 to 2025.