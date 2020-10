DICKSON TAN RESIGNS AS TROPICANA’S DEPUTY CEO

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd’s deputy group CEO Datuk Dickson Tan Yong Loong has resigned from his position in the company with immediate effect, according to a Bursa filing. Tan also resigned his position as a group director for health-related reasons.

TOP GLOVE TO PAY RM136M IN REMEDIATION FEES

PETALING JAYA: Top Glove Corp Bhd will be paying recruitment fees previously paid by the migrant workers to agents or other parties, based on the revised amount of RM136 million, in accordance with recommendations by the independent consultant. Migrant workers will receive remediation over the next 10 months, from October 2020 onwards. Top Glove had earlier made the first two remediation payments in August and September 2020.