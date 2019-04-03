Brighter prospects for gaming sector

PETALING JAYA: AllianceDBS Research sees brighter prospects and attractive yields for the gaming sector, with potential amendments of existing legislation providing further earnings upside.

In his report today, analyst Cheah King Yoong said there are overlaps between the existing laws that govern the number forecast operator (NFO) sector in Malaysia, which could lead to differing interpretations among legal professionals.

At present, these legislations are the Pool Betting Act 1967, Lotteries Act 1952 and Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Besides that, we observe that penalties imposed by these acts vary and some of them may not be sufficiently punitive to deter illegal NFO activities.

“In view of the overlaps and complications of these acts, we believe that the authorities could streamline and standardise these acts with the imposition of more punitive penalties to further curb illegal NFO operations,” he said.

Given that the illegal NFO market size is estimated to be about two to three times of the legalised NFO market, Cheah said there is plenty of room for the NFOs to grow their earnings if the authorities intensify efforts to curb illegal NFO activities.

Cheah noted that Magnum Bhd and Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd (BToto), being two of the only three legal NFO players in Malaysia, have been the prime beneficiaries of the authorities’ more stringent enforcement efforts to curb illegal NFO activities, which has resulted in punters shifting from illegal NFOs to legal operators.

In terms of financial performance, both Magnum and BToto reported decent financial results in their latest quarterly reporting.

Magnum reported a core net profit of RM72 million in Q4 FY18, driven by higher gaming revenue and lower prize payout ratio while BToto’s core net profit amounted to RM60 million in Q3 FY19, driven by better contributions from H.R. Owen Plc which mitigated the lower gaming profit.

Cheah said both NFOs reported improvements in their gaming revenue per outlet per draw in their latest quarterly results, which he believes is due to stricter enforcement by authorities to clamp down on illegal NFOs.

“Furthermore, we observe that both listed NFOs offer attractive sustainable yields of about 6% or more. As such, investors could enjoy the attractive yields offered by these players while riding on this investment theme,” he said.

He added that potential/ongoing monetary easing policies by major global central banks and Bank Negara Malaysia could also promote a yield-seeking investing strategy, which favours companies like Magnum and BToto.

The research house maintained its “buy” recommendations on both listed NFOs, with an unchanged target price of RM2.65 for Magnum and a higher target price of RM2.65 for BToto.