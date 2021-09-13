BSL Corp responds to Bursa’s query over share price, trading spike

PETALING JAYA: BSL Corp Bhd told Bursa Malaysia Securities today that it is not aware of any of corporate development that may have contributed to the sharp rise in price and volume of company’s shares recently, other than the memorandum of understanding it entered into last week for the purchase of shares of SD Unify Pte Ltd and other corporate proposals.

BSL was queried by Bursa Securities over the recent unusual market activity in the company’s shares.

Earlier this month, BSL proposed to undertake a share split, private placement, bonus issue of warrants and an employees’ share option scheme which are pending approval from Bursa Securities.

BSL was the third biggest gainer on Bursa today, closing 29.73% higher at RM1.92 on 23.34 million shares traded. The stock has surged 59% or 71 sen from RM1.21 on Sept 3.