BSLCorp buys S’pore firm to expand semiconductor biz

PETALING JAYA: BSL Corp Bhd (BSLCorp) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire Singapore-based SD Unify Pte Ltd that operates an International Procurement Office Center connecting the overseas supply chain for semiconductor original equipment manufacturers Approved Vendor List components.

This is complemented by SD Unify’s “one-stop solution” concept for the manufacturing, sourcing and supplying of electro-mechanical products for semiconductor producers.

BSLCorp executive director Brian Hoo Wai Keong said given the current market demand, the proposed acquisition of SD Unify is timely for BSLCorp to extend its market reach in the semiconductor sector.

“BSLCorp is involved in contract manufacturing with exposure in the electrical and electronics, solar farm & renewable energy and to a smaller extent, semiconductor sectors. With this proposed acquisition, BSLCorp will be able to increase its exposure in semiconductors industry. This is part of BSLCorp’s revitalisation strategy to fast-forward our exposure in the semiconductor area. The semiconductor segment will form a new pillar of growth for BSLCorp and complement its current operations as the group transitions to an electronic manufacturer services company,” added Hoo.

The MoU is for a period of three months and both parties are expected to sign a definitive agreement within that period.

The proposed acquisition is expected to dovetail with BSLCorp’s last Friday announcement on the proposed private placement to enhance and expand the existing semiconductor manufacturing capacity.