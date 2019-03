KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) in partnership with Gibraltar BSN Life Bhd today launched a new range of insurance products, Qaseh, which offers simple, affordable and a wide-ranging coverage for its customers.

The Qaseh series is underwritten by Gibraltar BSN. BSN is also a shareholder and long-term strategic partner of Gibraltar BSN.

BSN chief executive Datuk Yunos Abd Ghani said Qaseh provides customers with an array of comprehensive and innovative protection products that will help them plan adequately for uncertainties and in turn, enjoy a better quality of life.

“With Gibraltar BSN’s expertise in developing relevant insights-driven protection products and our large customer base, the addition of the Qaseh series to our bancassurance range will be a boon to the competitive advantage of our retail banking segment.”

The Qaseh series comprises four main insurance products for life (Hayat), critical illness and hospital income (Sihat), savings (Dana) and education (Didik).

Qaseh Dana is an innovative savings plan that comes with life, critical illness and hospitalisation benefits, while Qaseh Didik allows parents to save for their children’s education while enjoying protection benefits at the same time.

Gibraltar BSN president and CEO Rangam Bir said it developed Qaseh following many face-to-face engagements with BSN customers to find out their concerns, wants and needs.

“As such, the Qaseh series is tailor-made to meet the demands of Malaysians at every stage of life and help them plan for their future. By leveraging BSN’s mission to ensure that its customers continue to access better quality of life and BSN’s distribution strength nationwide, we are confident that Qaseh will help deepen life insurance penetration in Malaysia.”

The Qaseh series is exclusively developed for BSN and the products are readily available to be marketed by its 120 insurance specialists located at its selected branches nationwide.

Since 2014, the strategic partnership between BSN and Gibraltar BSN has resulted in around 300,000 policies issued, providing valuable protection coverage to BSN customers.