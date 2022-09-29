BSN, Takaful Ikhlas ink five-year bancatakaful partnership

PETALING JAYA: MNRB Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Takaful Ikhlas General Bhd and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) today launched their five-year bancatakaful partnership to drive Islamic financial solutions to the community.

The five-year tenure encompasses various projects structured, which includes introducing compelling and value-driven fee income models, co-creating propositions for BSN customers in accordance with their preferred channel of distribution and leveraging technology-available facilities such as digital platforms to expand distribution from end to end – which commitment returns are estimated to be up to RM305 million throughout the service period.

Takaful Ikhlas will provide a wide range of takaful products and solutions to BSN’s customers across its retail and micro segments.

Commenting on the partnership, Takaful Ikhlas president and CEO Datuk Rudy Rodzila said it is committed to bringing forward its comprehensive takaful solutions to the bank’s retail and micro customers and concurrently, working closely with BSN to contribute to the growth of the Islamic financial service sector in Malaysia.

“It has been a priority of ours to provide all Malaysians the opportunity to enjoy a better life through an extensive network and various services. These general takaful products and solutions will grant BSN access to utilise these products and services as effective channels to serve our customer’s financial solutions,” said BSN CEO Jay Khairil in a statement.

BSN will extend Takaful Ikhlas’ product range including motor, houseowner, personal accident to its extensive customer base and distribution channels comprising 390 branches nationwide.