BToto posts RM975m revenue for May-June

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Sports Toto Bhd (BToto) reported RM974.9 million in revenue for the two-month period ended June 30, 2019, substantially contributed by sales from the number forecast operation (NFO) business by Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd and also from the auto retailing business operated by HR Owen Plc.

However, it saw a loss before tax of RM26.8 million, mainly attributed to the impairment of goodwill and assets of the disposal group relating to the leasing of lottery equipment business in the Philippines.

“The group would have registered a pre-tax profit of RM51.6 million had the impairment of goodwill and assets of the disposal group been excluded,“ BToto said.

Due to the change of financial year end, the group’s performance of the current interim and cumulative period results are not comparable against the comparative period.

For the cumulative 14-month period, the group registered RM6.7 billion in revenue, mainly attributed to revenue from Sports Toto, HR Owen and Philippine Gaming Management Corporation (PGMC). PGMC is classified as discontinued operation in the current interim two-month and 14-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, its pre-tax profit came in at RM404 million.

BToto’s board does not recommend any interim dividend for the current two-month period, but the total dividend distribution for the financial period ended June 30, 2019 was about RM215.5 million, representing about 91.7% of the group’s attributable profit for the 14-month financial period.

BToto anticipates that the performance of the NFO business of Sports Toto will be satisfactory and is confident that the group will continue to maintain its market share in the NFO business for FY20.