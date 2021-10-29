Budget 2022 comments: BCorp

Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) group CEO Jalil Rasheed (pix)

This is clearly a pandemic budget. The health and education focus is a relief as the pandemic has made clear how these are critical sectors that can do with a lot more.

I’m also heartened to see that there’s some recognition for women and the role they play in our economy. The mandatory inclusion of women at board level is a start but we still have a way to go. At BCorp, we have more than 50% women on the board.

It’s also good that the government is offering some incentives for the tourism sector that has been decimated by Covid-19. Berjaya welcomes these initiatives as our hospitality division was badly hit last year. While there’s been an upsurge post-movement control order, the tourism sector is still extremely weak and every bit of help is critical. At the same time, it is good that Real Property Gains Tax has been removed as this will have an impact on the property sector.

The Voluntary Carbon Market is also a good start but will require serious commitment and follow-through. On the digital front, the Jendela initiative is important to ensure that our digital divide is narrowed. All-in-all, the government has attempted to be inclusive.