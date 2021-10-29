Budget 2022 comments: E-commerce & logistics sector

Shopee COO Terence Pang

Shopee is encouraged by the Budget 2022 announcement. This includes continued efforts to further Malaysia’s digital economy such as encouraging e-wallet as a method of payment and also e-commerce as a platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to embrace digitisation through government support on programmes, such as the introduction of eStart, as well as the continuation of the Go-eCommerce Onboarding and Shop Malaysia Online campaigns next year.

Witnessing the success of the ongoing 2021 Go-eCommerce Onboarding programme on Shopee, which has already exceeded our initial target of assisting 60,000 MSMEs, we are confident that the allocation of RM250 million to continue this programme will further generate economic growth for the nation.

We are heartened by the government’s continued support for the digitisation of our youths through the eStart programme, allocating a total of RM300 million to benefit two million youths next year. The eBelia programme on Shopee this year has helped manage the cost of living for more than one million Malaysian youths as they were seen to be utilising the benefits to purchase essentials such as groceries, health supplements and study materials.

We will continue to empower local businesses and communities under our #ShopeeSapotLokal umbrella, and at the same time contribute to the government’s goals in reinvigorating the nation’s economy, as we work together in making Malaysia a digital hub in the region through public-private partnerships and meaningful initiatives.

DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director Julian Neo

Budget 2022 is rightly focused on putting the country on the road to recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic. The measures and reforms presented bode well for a more resilient and ultimately resurgent economy, against the backdrop of a gradual reopening of commercial activities and robust trade performance.

We especially laud the allocation of RM40 billion comprising financing, subsidies, and facilities under the banner of Semarak Niaga. This will be a boon for small to mid-sized enterprises, which form an estimated 98.5% of all companies locally. The investment therefore not only represents a much needed shot in the arm for businesses, but also for Malaysia’s fiscal growth at large. With a foothold on financial security, entrepreneurs will be empowered to overcome operational barriers and tap into foreign markets.

DHL Express has long been a proponent and supporter of international trade within the various SME communities. We are committed to helping businesses realise their potential and take the next step abroad. With the intense rise of e-commerce, tech-savvy consumers who are inclined to cross-border shopping, and an increasingly connected supply chain, there have not been a better time and easier ways for businesses to expand their footprint and reach a greater number of customers worldwide.

As Malaysia looks to a post-Covid future, DHL Express will remain as a strong and reliable partner to bolster the SME ecosystem with tailor-made logistics solutions to help them expand into global markets.