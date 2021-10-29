Budget 2022 comments: MICPA

The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) president Dr Veerinderjeet Singh

The 2022 Budget, drawn up in line with the “Keluarga Malaysia” concept set its focus on protecting and driving recovery of lives and livelihoods, rebuilding national resilience and catalysing reforms. It is a feel-good budget with many initiatives, funding and allocations for various segments of society. If not for the pandemic blues that we are facing, this would be termed an “election” budget. Nevertheless, MICPA feels that it is essential to plant the seeds of a solid recovery and the focus on Malaysians is certainly appropriate.

MICPA applauds the government’s policies that propel growth while building the foundation for socio-economic resilience. To this end, the government will continue to drive the nation’s medium- to long-term growth by implementing policies such as the National 4IR, MyDigital (including 5G rollout), affordable housing and education, climate change and others to achieve a more equitable sharing of the nation’s wealth and our sustainability goals. The foundation for a more inclusive, sustainable and better Malaysia will also be laid out through the objective of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050.

Notably, MICPA applauds the extension of the Special Reinvestment Allowance and this will ensure companies in the manufacturing and selected agricultural sectors continue to invest in qualifying capital expenditure to continue to expand, diversify, automate and modernise their business operations.

A surprise was the imposition of a one-off prosperity tax on businesses which generate high profits for Year of Assessment 2022 wherein the taxable profit exceeding RM100 million will be subject to tax at 33%. Although this is just a one-off imposition, on grounds of fairness and equity, this one-off prosperity tax is a rather off-tangent initiative. MICPA is of the view that the imposition of this one-off prosperity tax is uncalled for especially when stability in whatever form has yet to be attained as the country moves into recovery mode.

Another interesting change was that Malaysia will now revert to the previous income tax scope which taxed income derived in Malaysia as well as income earned from overseas and received in Malaysia.

The 2022 Budget was short on outlining any initiatives to enable Malaysia to build a sustainable tax revenue base. The review of the tax incentives regime has yet to be finalised. As such, we expect the 2023 Budget to outline a more structured reform of the tax system which we hope can assist in moving the country to a high-income nation. Malaysia needs to, in the medium term, broaden the scope of the Sales and Service Tax (SST) in order to increase the country’s revenue and ultimately make it a broad-based consumption tax with added features such as tax invoicing and others similar to a value-added tax.

Nevertheless, MICPA welcomes the introduction of the Fiscal Responsibility Act in 2022, the Tax Expenditure Statement in future budgets, the need for a Tax Compliance Certificate for government tender projects, the implementation of the Tax Identification Number and the Indirect Tax Voluntary Disclosure Programme as a pre-cursor to the much talked about tax reforms that have been bandied about over the past few years.

MICPA looks forward to providing its assistance in the tax reforms that will be announced in due course.