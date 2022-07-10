Budget 2023 comments: Property sector

The Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda) Malaysia president Datuk NK Tong

We applaud the measures to further ease homeownership amongst first-time homebuyers with the increased stamp duty exemption to 75% from 50% for residential properties priced above RM500,000 to RM1 million, which will end on Dec 31, 2023. This will complement the previously announced 100% stamp duty exemption for the memorandum of transfer for houses priced RM500,000 and below until end of 2025. The government’s generosity to only impose a RM10 stamp duty for transfers made by way of gift between family members is also deeply appreciated, and is expected to provide positive impact on the housing sector.

Currently, only transfers between husband and wife is given a full 100% exemption, while transfers between parent and child is given an exemption of 50%. Future homebuyers will also benefit from the RM3 billion allocation for Syarikat Jaminan Kredit Perumahan Bhd (SJKP) for 12,000 borrowers, which will surely provide some relief to those without a fixed income, such as gig economy workers.

Rehda also welcomes the government’s renewed commitment for the lower income group with RM367 million allocation for new Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) projects in Terengganu and Perlis, and RM358 million for Program Rumah Mesra Rakyat.

Collectively, this will benefit more than 16,000 B40 households. The measure to increase the allocation to construct and repair houses in rural areas from RM361 million to RM460 million, the increased ceiling rate to build new homes and the construction of 3,000 new homes including in Sabah and Sarawak further prove the government’s dedication to ensure quality living and homes for all Malaysians.

However, we appeal to the government to consider extending the 75% stamp duty exemption to all buyers and not just first-time house buyers as it will benefit wider pool of buyers especially the upgraders. Given the myriad of issues facing the construction and property industry as outlined in our Budget 2023 memorandum to the government, we had also expected the government to take bigger measures to alleviate some of these concerns, such as the hike in building material prices and labour shortage issues which are adversely affecting the industry. Despite this, Rehda pledges to continue our engagements and discussions with all industry players, and will still march ahead in our nation-building role of providing quality, affordable homes for the rakyat.

Mah Sing Group Bhd founder & group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum

A welcomed measure is the exemption of 75% of stamp duty on the sales and purchase agreements (SPA) of properties priced between RM500,001 to RM1 million (signed by Dec 31, 2023). For instance, a 75% exemption on an RM750,000 property purchase will save the buyer up to RM15,000. This will pique the interest of middle-to-upper income first time home buyers as well as those who are looking to upgrade their property.

The 100% stamp duty exemption for first time homebuyers remain, applicable for properties priced RM500,000 and below, RM6,500 savings on an RM300,000 property purchase.

The government has made various allocations homes in rural areas and People’s Housing Projects, and private developers like Mah Sing can continue to serve the market with its affordable range of high rise and landed homes. These measures would be a timely catalyst in hastening the property industry’s recovery, in line with the general consensus that 2023 will be a better year for Malaysia.

With the government steering the direction, we believe all industry players and stakeholders will work together to ensure that the incentives ultimately benefit home buyers and propel the Malaysian property market to better recovery.

We applaud the government for increasing the stamp duty exemption from 50% to 75% for properties priced between RM500,001 and RM1 million with an SPA signed by Dec 31, 2023. For instance, a 75% exemption on an RM750,000 property purchase will save the buyer up to RM15,000. This will pique the interest of middle-to-upper income first time home buyers as well as those who are looking to upgrade their property.

We also appreciate the government’s announcement of a RM10 stamp duty for family property transfers, for example, between husband and wife, parents and children, as well as grandparents to grandchildren. This will alleviate the burden on buyers while encouraging housing transactions in the property market, which will boost the housing market during this trying time.

We applaud the government’s decision to reduce the individual income tax by 2% for the majority of taxpayers. This will increase the cash flow in hand, easing the financial burden on individuals and allowing them to make long-term plans such as property purchases.

PropertyGuru Malaysia country manager Sheldon Fernandez

With the government putting forward RM55 billion for subsidies and incentives, we see that the government has recognised the need to address affordability issues among the rakyat.

Specifically, we applaud the government for announcing the initiative to allow first-time homeowners to be given up to 75% stamp duty discounts for properties worth RM500,000 to RM1 million until the end of 2023. This will hopefully encourage homeownership among first-time homebuyers and further spur the property market, as we have seen a dampened sentiment in the past two years.

Separately, we welcome the increase in the government allocation for new constructions and renovations of houses outside of the city from RM361 million to RM460 million. This aligns with PropertyGuru’s Consumer Sentiment Study H1 2022, as our respondents noted that they prefer living in the outskirts of the city following lifestyle changes and prefer more peace, greenery, better pricing, less densely populated areas, and larger homes.

Following the announcement of the targeted construction of 500,000 affordable housing units by 2025, we hope that the government will work closely with property developers to provide accessible homes for future homebuyers. We hope the government will take into consideration the needs of Malaysians to ensure that the low-cost housing projects being built will not go to waste and further contribute to property overhang issues in the country. We are also looking forward to the housing units worth RM358 million that will be built under the Rumah Mesra Rakyat programme.

We urge the government to consider incentivising developers to adopt accredited green certification tools to promote green development in the country and continue to push different industries to do their part in becoming more environmentally friendly.

Ireka Corp Bhd group managing director Datuk Mohd Hasnul Ismar Mohd Ismail

With the largest infrastructure budget to date at RM95 billion to focus on the development and restoration of transportation networks and systems such as roads, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and bridges to enable mobility of communities and movement of goods nationwide, the budget will allow greater participation from rural communities in the growing world commerce and facilitate different commercial endeavours.

The government’s approach of placing importance on the challenges of home ownership and accessibility to affordable homes is commendable. The measures under the Budget 2023 such as the construction of 500,000 affordable homes across Malaysia by 2025, the allocation of RM367 million for the development of PPR in urban areas, and the allocation of RM358 million for the construction of 4,250 affordable homes under the Rumah Mesra Rakyat programme will be crucial to promote home affordability and inclusivity of home ownership, especially among the B40 and M40 communities. The increase of tax exemption to 75% for purchase of homes valued between RM 500,000 to RM1,000,000 will likely spur economic growth in the real estate industry, as the industry steer towards recovery from the aftereffects of the pandemic and sectoral lockdowns.

The introduction of Kontraktornita initiative and the absorption of veterans into the construction industry will feed more local talent into the ecosystem, and will contribute towards alleviating our nation’s labour crunch and dependency on foreign labour.