Budget 2023 needs to focus on creating conducive environment for EV industry

KUCHING: Budget 2023 needs to focus on creating a conducive environment for the growth of Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said this included efforts to attract consumers to switch to EVs in addition to introducing investor-friendly policies.

A good investment policy, according to him, is crucial for introducing cutting-edge technologies to the country.

“By introducing attractive incentives, it will attract investors and perhaps turn the country into a hub for EVs,” he told reporters after attending a programme with the media, here last night.

Budget 2023 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on February 24 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, Roslan said Proton as one of the national automotive companies must take the lead in the adoption of EVs and as a start, they will work with Smart Automobile Co Ltd to distribute smart vehicles in Malaysia starting in the fourth quarter of this year.

“We have also sent 16 engineers to Geely for six months to learn about EV technology,” he said. - Bernama