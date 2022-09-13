Budget 2023 wishlist – Property sector

Mah Sing Group Bhd

Founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum

1. Ease financing schemes for first time home buyers on properties up to RM500,000

We hope the government will implement additional measures aimed at first-time home buyers, specifically in home financing, to increase home ownership.

Impactful measures for first time homebuyers would include:

> A one-off first time home buyers’ grant of RM30,000 for property priced up to RM500,000 and/or to reactivate the MyHome Scheme programme to eligible purchasers.

> Lower, fixed rate financing for first time home buyers, for properties priced up to RM500,000

> Higher margin of financing up to 100% for first properties to assist the M40 and B40 groups affected by the pandemic.

For all buyers, we propose restoring the maximum loan tenure to 40 years, referring to gross income rather than net income for loan applications and allowing down payments to be made directly from EPF Account 2.

2. Reduce and standardise minimum threshold for foreign property ownership to RM600,000

The current minimum threshold for foreign property ownership varies according to states. We hope the government can review and standardise the minimum threshold to RM600,000 across all states. With the current currency rate, it will attract foreigners to invest in tangible investments.

3. Waiver or reduction of duties on construction materials until prices normalise

We hope the government could consider lifting the taxes and levies imposed on imported construction materials. According to the Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association, the three most important factors affecting developers’ costs are compliance, construction materials and labour, followed by financing and land. The increase of construction material costs such as steel, aluminium, cement, concrete, glass, copper and timber are anticipated to increase by an average of 19% this year. This will increase the challenges on property developers, on top of other challenges such as inflationary pressures and economic uncertainties.

4. Resolve labour shortage problem

Master Builders Association Malaysia in early September stated that contractors across the country are eagerly awaiting the supply of foreign labour to help the industry recover. The industry has been seriously impacted by the delay in site progress, as well as driving investors away. To meet demand and restore the economy’s momentum, the construction industry currently requires 500,000 workers, primarily from Indonesia and Bangladesh.

We hope the government will look into expediting the process of bringing in foreign labours and ideally, accelerating the process of migrant worker approval in a more effective manner to help local businesses grow.

5. Incentives for developments incorporating green features

In Budget 2022, the government announced that Malaysia is moving towards becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050. We hope the government will continue to support and expand green building development. We also hope the government will consider providing small grants to developers to encourage industry participants to incorporate more green features into their developments and to use renewable energy sources such as solar panels. These measures will contribute to the goal of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050.

6. Incentives for adoption of Industrialised Building System (IBS) and Building Information Modelling (BIM)

The government proposed in Budget 2021 to extend the tax incentive given to manufacturers of IBS components for another five years until Dec 31, 2025. We hope the government will consider extending attractive incentives to property developers who adopt IBS and BIM when constructing developments, particularly affordable residential developments. This will encourage more property developers to adopt IBS and BIM, resulting in higher quality developments, reduced labour dependence, increases site neatness, and increased productivity.