Bursa CEO Tajuddin to retire in February

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan will relinquish his role as Bursa Malaysia Bhd CEO effective Feb 11, 2019.

Tajuddin, 59, will retire after eight years of service with the stock exchange. He was appoint-ed CEO in 2011.

Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today the decision by the board was made after its implementation of a leadership succession plan to ensure that the exchange is best positioned to deliver on its value proposition to all stakeholders.

MAA Group Bhd CEO and group managing director Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift will take over as Bursa CEO next year.