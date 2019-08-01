Bursa expects stronger listing activity in 2H19

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd expects a stronger listing activity in the second half of the year with 13 initial public offerings (IPO), according to its CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

“We have a healthy pipeline of 13 companies to be listed in the second half of the year with an estimated market capitalisation of RM15 billion,” he told the media at Bursa’s first half financial results briefing here today.

“While the market is softer, it makes us confident that we are seeing this stream of businesses coming in, that Malaysia has a deep base for investors.”

Of the 13 companies that have received approval to list by Bursa, three are for its Main Market, seven companies will be listed on the ACE market, while the remaining three will be listed on LEAP market.

In the first half of the year, Bursa saw the listing of 14 companies with a market capitalisation of RM5.5 billion.