KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia extended last week’s gain to open higher today, with the composite index rising 1.19 per cent on the back of positive market sentiment following a strong performance on the Wall Street last week.

The key index opened 4.35 points firmer at 1,411.69.

At 9.30 a.m. today, there were 508 gainers, 109 losers and 260 counters traded unchanged on the Bursa Malaysia.

The FBM-KLCI was at 1,423.43, up 16.09 points, the FBMACE was at 4,533.60, up 30.72 points, and the FBMEmas was at 9,895.30 up 120.35 points.

Turnover was at 929.383 million shares valued at RM381.224 million. - Bernama