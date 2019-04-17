Bursa M’sia lower in early session

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia was lower at the early session today on lack of catalysts.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.40 points to 1,625.06, after opening 2.39 points weaker at 1,627.07.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 199 to 125, while 257 counters remained unchanged, 1,307 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 472.20 million shares worth RM171.53 million.

In a research note today, Maybank Investment Bank said the FBM KLCI to range between 1,620 and 1,640 today with downside supports at 1,627 and 1,615.

Of the heavyweights, CIMB added one sen to RM5.06 while IHH Healthcare, Hong Leong Bank and Maxis were flat at RM5.57, RM20.08 and RM5.56, respectively.

Maybank shed seven sen to RM9.14, Public Bank trimmed two sen to RM22.58, Petronas Chemicals slipped five sen to RM8.90, TNB decreased four sen to RM12.26 and Axiata gave up six sen to RM4.12.

Of the actives, Key Asic and Sterling Progress rose 1.5 sen each to 13 sen and 17.5 sen, respectively, Xidelang inched up half-a-sen to nine sen, while Bio Osmo, Sapura Energy and Orion IXL were flat at 7.5 sen, 33 sen and 18 sen.

Karex went down 1.5 sen to 57 sen and Iris Corp inched down half-a-sen to 15 sen.

The FBM Emas Index depreciated 30.62 points to 11,513.85, the FBMT 100 Index went down 31.13 points to 11,342.28 and the FBM Ace Index reduced by 9.77 points to 4,675.94.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index shaved 33.60 points to 11,717.26, and the FBM 70 depreciated 41.32 points to 14,390.53.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 21.26 points easier to 16,778.35, the Plantation Index was lower by 16.38 points at 7,241.04, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.26 of-a-point to 168.23.

Gold futures contracts on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives were untraded in the early session on lack of trading interest, a dealer said.

At 9.40 am, April 2019, May 2019, June 2019 and July 2019 stood at RM170.50, RM170.50, RM170.40 and RM170.50 a gramme respectively.

Volume was nil, while open interest amounted to 34 contracts.

At 9.30 am, the price of physical gold decreased by 42 sen to RM164.49 per gramme. — Bernama