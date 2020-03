PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will continue to operate as normal during the 14-day control movement order from March 18 to 31.

The regulator said it has in place the necessary infrastructure, rules and processes to safeguard and maintain a fair and orderly marketplace.

“The continuous operation of markets is critical to support the principles of an efficient market mechanism with minimal or no intervention,” it said in a statement today.

Bursa also said that in order to ensure consistency of market practice, the tick rule will now be extended to intraday short-selling and permitted short-selling activities of the investment accounts and market makers.

The tick rule will also apply for the short selling activities of the proprietary day traders.

“We will continue to work closely with the Securities Commission to monitor the national and global development of Covid-19 to assess its impact and evaluate the situation in the marketplace.”