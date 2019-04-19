Bursa Malaysia closes higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended higher due to brisk buying activities, against a backdrop of mixed regional markets.

At the close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 2.34 points to 1,622.07 against Thursday’s close of 1,619.73.

The index opened 0.91 of-a-point higher at 1,620.64 and fluctuated between 1,618.69 and 1,625.22 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive with 514 gainers and 275 losers, while 426 counters were unchanged, 693 were untraded and 19 others were suspended.

Volume was lower at 2.52 billion units worth RM1.69 billion against Thursday’s 2.89 billion units worth RM2.17 billion.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.50% to 22,200.56, Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index advanced 0.40% to 6,507.22, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.54% to 29,963.26 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.03% to 3,347.58.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank advanced nine sen to RM9.09, IHH Healthcare jumped eight sen to RM5.56, Hong Leong Bank increased 14 sen to RM20.08 while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB gained two sen each to RM8.95 and RM5.07, respectively.

Of the actives, Iskandar Waterfront went up 16 sen to RM1.02, Ekovest grew eight sen to 67 sen. Iris Corp was one sen higher at 16.5 sen, Compugates was flat at 2.5 sen. Sapura Energy inched down half-a-sen to 31 sen and Seacera declined 1.5 sen to 32 sen.

The FBM Emas Index bagged 30.11 points to 11,497.23, the FBMT100 increased 26.79 points to 11,324.88 and the FBM 70 was 76.38 points higher at 14,382.51.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 8.15 points to 11,690.02 and the FBM Ace Index advanced 28.37 points to 4,692.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 60.90 points to 16,745.26, the Plantation Index added 10.23 points to 7,228.91, while the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.49 of-a-point to 168.30.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.86 million shares worth RM1.57 billion against 1.95 billion shares worth RM1.99 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover tumbled to 200.79 million units valued at RM22.43 million from 416.81 million units valued at RM89.25 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market eased to 465.19 million shares worth RM90.72 million versus 513.24 million shares worth RM92.01 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 203.29 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (303.46 million), construction (487.66 million), technology (125.06 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (20.58 million), property (264.04 million), plantation (21.13 million), REITs (8.38 million), closed/fund (8,000), energy (351.15 million), healthcare (21.29 million), telecommunications and media (19.89 million), transportation and logistics (13.26 million), and utilities (19.30 million). — Bernama