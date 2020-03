PETALING JAYA: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has postponed its 43rd AGM due to the imposition of the movement control order from March 18 to 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The AGM was scheduled for March 31 in Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur and now it has been deferred to a later date.

Bursa shareholders will be notified in due course, it added.