Bursa Malaysia Derivatives launches The Future Trading Apprenticeship programme

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd has launched the Futures Trading Apprenticeship Programme (FTAP), an immersive educational initiative designed to nurture and equip aspiring traders to master foundational skills needed to succeed as full-time derivatives traders.

Supported by the Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF), the 12-day in-person training programme will begin with a 2-day classroom session focused on understanding the concepts of derivatives trading. Following that, the apprentices then continue with a 10-day experiential session at the Bursa Trading Arcade located onsite the Bursa Malaysia premise.

The Bursa Trading Arcade is equipped with trading infrastructure where the apprentices can experience the daily routine of proprietary traders, and refine their trading skills on a simulated platform. The entire programme will be guided by seasoned professional traders from Synergy Link Capital Sdn Bhd, a registered associate participant of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives.

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives director Mohd Saleem Kader Bakas, explains, “As the financial landscape and product offerings continue to evolve, the exchange remains committed to nurturing a fresh generation of trading professionals, which also develops the ecosystem that facilitates effective price discovery in the Malaysian derivatives market.”

“Traditionally, lack of relevant skills and experience have posed as barriers to entering the professional world of derivatives trading. The FTAP helps to remove these barriers by providing training and mentorship, while enabling more inclusive participation among aspiring traders. The FTAP underscores the exchange’s commitment to expand the derivatives space through various initiatives, one of which is to grow the pool of adept derivatives traders”, he added.

The FTAP is open to Malaysians with a diploma as a minimum education qualification.

Prospective applicants will undergo a rigorous selection process, involving pre-enrolment assignments and assessments. From each cohort of applicants, 30 individuals who demonstrate the requisite foundational knowledge and characteristics suited for professional trading will be selected to participate in the programme. Upon successful completion of the FTAP, apprentices are presented with the option to become self employed traders or to apply to join proprietary trading firms.

The programme features a total of nine intakes that will span from 2023 to 2026. Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications through the official FTAP webpage: www.bursamarketplace.com/ftap. The application period for the first intake closes on Oct 6.