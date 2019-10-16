Bursa Malaysia ends at day’s high amid gains on Wall Street

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended firmly at the day’s high as regional markets were lifted by upbeat US corporate earnings and on hopes of a Brexit deal breakthrough, said a dealer.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.67 points to 1,574.90 from Tuesday’s close of 1,566.23.

The index, which opened 1.87 points better at 1,568.10, moved between 1,567.87 and 1,574.90 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losers 458 to 426 with 378 counters unchanged, 714 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover surged to 3.06 billion shares worth RM2.23 billion from 2.62 billion shares worth RM1.73 billion on Tuesday.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.20% to 22,472.92, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index improved 0.61% to 26,664.28, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.71% to 2,082.83, and Singapore’s Straits Times Index added 0.66% to 3,136.42.

Philip Capital Management senior vice-president (investment) Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said the FBM KLCI was higher following the bullish performance on Wall Street and in response to the optimism post-2020 Budget.

He said global markets were also optimistic on a smooth UK Brexit, reduced Middle East political tensions and a small breakthrough in the US-China trade deal.

“With 2020 Budget done and dusted, we expect it to drive the domestic market higher as there are more positive surprises than negatives. We deem the key winners from the budget are the technology sectors and property sectors,” he told Bernama.

Overall, improving internal and external sentiment would be crucial to aid further upside traction on the domestic market, he said.

The local market was also expected to have a stronger trading momentum ahead as the government outlined special incentive packages to attract Fortune 500 companies with the intent of supporting and boosting the capabilities of local small and medium enterprises, he added.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank edged up one sen to RM8.52, Tenaga gained six sen to RM13.76, Petronas Chemicals bagged two sen to RM7.31 and IHH Healthcare rose seven sen to RM5.70.

Public Bank was flat at RM19.26.

Of the most actives, I-Stone added two sen to 24.5 sen, MTAG Group climbed 3.5 sen to 47.5 sen and KNM Group eased half-a-sen to 44 sen while Sapura Energy and NetX Holdings were flat at 27 sen and two sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index increased 60.61 points to 11,216.85, the FBMT 100 Index added 63.98 points to 11,032.80 and the FBM 70 surged 95.32 points to 14,164.66.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 67.05 points higher at 11,836.38 while the FBM Ace rose 73.86 points to 4,714.43.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 61.98 points to 15,207.91, the Plantation Index bagged 38.68 points to 6,673.82, and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.69 of-a-point better at 152.12.

Main Market volume rose to 1.87 billion units worth RM1.99 billion from Tuesday’s 1.73 billion units worth RM1.56 billion.

Warrants turnover widened to 411.22 million units worth RM75.22 million from 276.02 million units worth RM48.19 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market grew to 784.66 million shares worth RM167.69 million from 610.07 million shares worth RM128.67 million on Tuesday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 220.32 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (249.20 million), construction (122.31 million), technology (157.69 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (41.33 million), property (100.19 million), plantations (35.44 million), REITs (18.73 million), closed/fund (96,500), energy (741.41 million), healthcare (17.17 million), telecommunications and media (82.70 million), transportation and logistics (57.58 million), and utilities (23.13 million).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM193.49 per gramme, down RM1.32 from RM194.81 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama