Bursa Malaysia ends broadly higher, CI up 0.79 pct

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended the week broadly higher, snapping a five-consecutive session of losses, on bargain-hunting activities.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 11.87 points or 0.79 percent to 1,520.58 from Thursday’s close of 1,508.71.

The market bellwether opened 0.35 of-a-point easier at 1,508.36 — the day’s lowest level — and hit an intraday high of 1,522.8.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 658 to 326, while 444 counters were unchanged, 775 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

Turnover eased to 3.98 billion units worth RM2.86 billion from Thursday’s 5.35 billion units worth RM3.54 billion.

Heavyweights, Maybank jumped 10 sen to RM8.13, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare added one sen each to RM4.06 and RM5.61, respectively, while, Petronas Chemicals and TNB climbed seven sen each to RM8.06 and RM9.69.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM18.66, Press Metal fell three sen to RM4.90, and Axiata eased two sen to RM3.78.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik rose 1.5 sen to 45.5 sen, Kanger International and AT Systematization inched up half-a-sen each to six sen and seven sen, respectively, Hong Seng Consolidated surged 17 sen to RM1.07, Careplus gained 10 sen to RM1.75, Pegasus was flat at two sen, while Asdion shed 30 sen to 41.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded by 81.36 points to 11,070.11, the FBMT 100 Index widened 77.61 points to 10,781.92, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 97.29 points to 12,110.78.

The FBM ACE surged 111.52 points to 7,175.04, and the FBM 70 gained 77.53 points to 14,324.93.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 78.77 points to 14,955.63, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.26 points to 187.52, and the Plantation Index was 13.59 points higher at 6,290.43.

Main Market volume declined to 2.58 billion shares valued at RM2.28 billion from 3.69 billion shares valued at RM3.03 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover went down to 215.29 million units worth RM27.21 million from 318.97 million units worth RM39.22 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market slipped to 1.19 billion shares worth RM557.32 billion against Thursday’s 1.34 billion shares worth RM474.77 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 357.99 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (673.99 million), construction (76.70 million), technology (339.65 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (64.90 million), property (300.67 million), plantation (22.53 million), REITs (2.93 million), closed/fund (3,000), energy (491.33 million), healthcare (139.59 million), telecommunications and media (53.17 million), transportation and logistics (40.89 million), and utilities (12.56 million). — Bernama