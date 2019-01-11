Bursa Malaysia ends higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended the week higher on the back of buying interest in penny stocks and selected heavyweights.

At close, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 4.34 points to 1,683.22 against Thursday’s close of 1,678.88.

The index moved between 1,676.75 and 1,684.99 after opening 6.11 points higher at 1,684.99.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 569 to 294 while 340 counters were unchanged, 660 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Total volume decreased to 2.89 billion shares worth RM2.17 billion from Thursday’s 3.45 billion shares worth RM2.66 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maxis increased six sen to RM5.70, Dialog rose eight sen to RM2.88, RHB Bank surged 11 sen to RM5.45, Sime Darby Plantation gained five sen to RM5.10 and Top Glove expanded 10 sen to RM4.80.

Maybank, TNB, Petronas Chemicals and CIMB were all flat at RM9.45, RM13.86, RM8.70 and RM5.65 respectively, while Public Bank fell four sen to RM24.76 and IHH Healthcare eased two sen to RM5.73.

Of actives, Sapura Energy, Bumi Armada and Orion IXL all added one sen to 31 sen, 16.5 sen and 14.5 sen respectively, FGV jumped 7.5 sen to 86 sen, Yong Tai increased 4.5 sen to 42 sen, V.S Industry gave up 1.5 sen to 85 sen and MY E.G shed three sen to RM1.05.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 52.66 points to 11,618.03, the FBMT 100 Index increased 49.51 points to 11,501.22 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index widened to 81.26 points to 11,567.47.

The FBM Ace Index improved 30.75 points to 4,458.10 and the FBM 70 soared 140.8 points to 13,591.38.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.16 point to 164.87, the Finance Index went up 26.58 points to 17,415.63 while the Plantation Index gained 76.71 points to 7,117.64.

Main Market volume depreciated to 2.16 billion shares worth RM2.04 billion against Thursday’s 2.74 billion shares worth RM2.53 billion.

Warrants turnover fell to 360.78 million units valued at RM70.44 million from 419.03 million units valued at RM76.94 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 371.18 million shares valued at RM60.20 million versus 291.88 million shares valued at RM47.59 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 300.34 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (480.81 million), construction (192.86 million), technology (122.23 million), SPAC (9.59 million), financial services (42.12 million), property (153.77 million), plantations (120.89 million), REITs (5.02 million), closed/fund (100), energy (575.17 million), healthcare (56.74 million), telecommunications and media (40.87 million), transportation and logistics (35.54 million), and utilities (21.70 million).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM164.57 per gramme, down 21 sen from RM164.78 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama